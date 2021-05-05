Dr. Jeremiah Newell joined us on Studio10 with some important ACCEL Preparatory Academy!
ACCEL Academy, Alabama’s first tuition-free public charter school, is pleased to announce the launch of their middle school, ACCEL Preparatory Academy, which will serve grades 6 and 7 beginning in the 2021-2022 academic year. In tandem with the introduction of the middle school program, ACCEL will also expand to a new location to serve both its high school, ACCEL Day and Evening Academy, and its middle school, ACCEL Preparatory Academy. The new location allows for ACCEL to offer an even more enhanced educational experience for students in a state-of-the-art facility that emphasizes hands-on learning. Together under the umbrella of ACCEL Academy, the school will now
serve grades 6 through 12.
ACCEL offers students the ability to graduate quickly or to catch up if they have fallen behind or dropped out of another institution. At ACCEL, students experience personalized learning and the opportunity to foster relationships with their teachers as they prepare for high school, college and the years beyond. This curriculum style allows students to receive the attention they need to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom, while forming lasting relationships with teachers and mentors who help guide them. With challenging high school and college preparatory curriculums, individualized instruction and small class sizes, ACCEL Academy provides students a safe, supportive environment to ensure they graduate college and career ready.
ACCEL is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year, which will kick off from their new location at 3725 Airport Blvd. Ste 165, Mobile, AL 36608.
Learn more about ACCEL Academy at the school’s website - www.accelacademymobile.com
Mobile Area Education Foundation
605 Bel Air Blvd Suite 21 Mobile, AL 36606
251-476-0002
About MAEF: The Mobile Area Education Foundation (MAEF) is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization that was founded in 1992 as a countywide partnership of citizens, businesses, schools, and public agencies working together to ensure all children in Mobile County have the opportunity to receive a high-quality public education. Our mission is to build community responsibility for improving public education outcomes in Mobile County, and we achieve this mission by (1) bringing the public into our public schools, (2) keeping the community informed through meaningful data on public schools, and (3) embracing innovations in curriculum, school models, as well as national and international best practices to foster positive change in our schools. For nearly 30 years, the Mobile Area Education Foundation has supported public schools, investing over $30 million in efforts to support public schools in the Mobile area.
About Dr. Jeremiah Newell: Dr. Jeremiah Newell is the Chief Operating Officer of the Mobile Area Education Foundation (MAEF) and Co-founder/Superintendent of MAEF Public Charter Schools, a newly launched charter management organization, which has opened ACCEL Day and Evening Academy, the first public charter school in the state of Alabama. Most recently, Jeremiah served as a Harvard Fellow at the Rhode Island Department of Education. Jeremiah received his B.S. in Secondary Education/Language Arts from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, received graduate level training in Instructional Design and Development from the University of South Alabama, and earned a Doctorate of Education Leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.