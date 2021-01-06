We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Mobile Community Action. Chelsey visited their location in Mobile. This incredible organization offers many programs to children in our area who are in need assistance in a variety of different ways. From early childhood development to housing, Mobile Community Action works to make a difference in the Port City. If you would like to donate, visit their website.
You can always donate to United Way of Southwest Alabama to make a difference today!
