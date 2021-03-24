We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Mulherin Home in Mobile. This United Way agency is a 501(c) (3) organization founded in 1952. Their residents include those of all ages with mental or physical challenges. Their funding comes from three sources: private funding, community donations, and United Way of Southwest Alabama. Mulherin Home has more than 16 residents and serve 30 developmentally delayed adults who are unable to function independently. If you would like to donate, they tell us the best way to do that is to mail a check.
For any questions regarding donations, volunteer opportunities or residency call 471-1998 or email: jamie@mulherinhome.com.
To learn more, visit Mulherin Home online.
