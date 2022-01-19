We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with the American Red Cross. The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. The Red Cross – which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood – has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals because of the shortage. At times, as much as one-quarter of hospital blood needs are not being met.
Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled and can only be made available through the kindness of volunteer donors. There is a Blood Drive on January 20 from 9AM to 2PM at Hank Aaron Stadium.
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Location: Hank Aaron Stadium
Stadium Club Room--Main Level
755 Bolling Brothers Blvd
Mobile, AL 36606
When: Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
