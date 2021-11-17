Nonprofit Awareness Month
NAM recognizes the goals and positive impacts nonprofits have the community. Through nonprofits; awareness, research, and aid reach the people who need it most.
According to the National Council of Nonprofits in its 2019 report “Nonprofit Impact Matters: How America’s Charitable Nonprofits Strengthen Communities and Improve Lives,” nonprofits are vital to making America what America is.
- Nonprofits improve lives through work in social services, to the arts, and to the environment.
- Nonprofits serve as the building blocks of democracy by engaging people to work together on common goals. We pool human and capital resources to convene, to plan and to implement strategies to address issues that we face locally and nationally.
- By bringing people together, nonprofits serve as laboratories for leadership and promote civic engagement.
- Finally, nonprofits serve as economic engines. We employ 12.3 million people who pay taxes and purchase homes. We train people so that they can get jobs.
Imagine life without nonprofits. Many Americans are doing exactly that
On November 2, the City of Mobile issued a proclamation recognizing the service of the nonprofit community and the SANCP. This proclamation recognizes the impact that the nonprofit community has on Southwest Alabama.
According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics (NCCS), there are more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations registered in the U.S. This number includes public charities, private foundations, and other types of nonprofit organizations, including chambers of commerce, fraternal organizations and civic leagues.
South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits (SACNP) Elected Officials Reception
When: Thursday, November 18 at 5:30PM to 7:30PM
Where: Wilmer Hall Children’s Home (3811 Old Shell Road, 36608)
Each year SACNP hosts a reception for elected officials. The purpose of the reception is to educate elected officials on the importance of and the impact of nonprofit agencies in Southwest Alabama and allow an opportunity for elected officials and members of the SACNP to mingle, answer questions, and have meaningful conversations.
South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits is a group of nonprofits that share a common purpose based on increasing effectiveness in nonprofit organizations; increasing advocacy for those who receive our services and for the nonprofit sector; and increasing public awareness and support of the nonprofit sector in our community.
United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) is a member of this coalition and strives to collaborate with all entities to create lasting connections that benefit our community. Additionally, we utilize our health and human service hotline 2-1-1 to provide these connections and information on resources to the community at large. United Way 2-1-1 is the center of the community safety net.
