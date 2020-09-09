Fox10 is partnering with United Way of Southwest Alabama to help make a difference in our community! Chelsey visited Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy in Mobile to learn how it falls under that Safety Net.
Ozanam serves the needs of the community through prescription assistance. Their goal is to help their neighbors in the community every day. They focus primarily on medications from chronic illnesses like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy is just one of many organizations that partner with United Way to make the Gulf Coast better. For more information about Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy visit their website.
Check out United Way of Southwest Alabama online for more information and to make a donation!
United Way of Southwest Alabama
Address: 218 St Francis St, Mobile, AL 36602
Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy
Address: 109 S Cedar St, Mobile, AL 36602
