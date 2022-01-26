“Project Homeless Connect” is a one-day event held on Friday, January 28, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at The Grounds (1035 Cody Road, North, 36608)
This event is designed to provide much needed help and resources to individuals experiencing homelessness with valuable services, including healthcare, legal assistance, housing assistance, veteran’s resources, employment services, hygiene services, clothing, supplies, State issued identification, and other vital assistance.
Transportation for homeless individuals both to and from the event will be provided in Mobile via the Wave Transit System and at prescheduled pick-up points across Baldwin County (Baldwin Co. transportation schedule available on the Housing First Inc. Facebook and Website (HFAL.org)).
Project Homeless Connect organizes by UWSWA partner agency Housing First and is supported by numerous other organizations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. All services provided at Project Homeless Connect, including transportation to and from the event, are free to those experiencing homelessness, but participants must first complete a client intake through Housing First, Inc.
If you, or someone you know, is homeless and would like to attend Project Homeless Connect, contact Housing First at coordinatedentry@hfal.org or call: 251-450-3345 to schedule your client intake and register for services.
UWSWA is recruiting volunteers for Project Homeless Connect. To sign up, visit https://volunteer.uwswa.org/need/detail/?need_id=652018
Housing First, Inc. is recruiting volunteers as well as soliciting financial or in-kind donations to support these events. Interested parties should visit the Housing First website – https://hfal.org or email sharon@hfal.org for more information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.