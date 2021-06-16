We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Regional Child Advocacy Center in Grove Hill. This agency is a 501©3 that is the umbrella agency for two child focused programs:
“Almost Home”--a licensed foster home that provides foster care for up to six children, and
The Regional Child Advocacy Center-- provides services to sexually abused and seriously physically abused children in Clarke, Washington and Choctaw counties.
Other services provided by the CAC include:
1) Victim Advocacy with support, court prep., follow-up, etc.
2) Free counseling for child victims
3) Outreach to region schools by presenting "Stop Child Abuse Now"
(SCAN) program presented to the 3rd, 5th, 7th and 9th grades
4) Resource Library & Community Awareness Activities
(Blue Ribbon & Pinwheels campaign)
For more information, visit their website today.
Address: 127 West Cobb Street, Grove Hill, AL 36451 (Physical address)
P.O Box 841, Grove Hill, AL 36451 (Mailing Address)
Telephone: 251-275-2804
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.