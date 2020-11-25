We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series. Chelsey visited Ronald McDonald House Charites to see how and why they help families during a tough time.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion, and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals.
If you would like to donate items, please visit their website.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile
1626 Springhill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604
251-694-6873
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.