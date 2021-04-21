We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with Southwest Alabama RSVP. BJ Etheridge and Terri Lyles spoke with Joe about the organization.
Southwest Alabama RSVP is looking for new volunteers. The organization says volunteering helps you live longer, establish strong relationships, gives you a sense of purpose, and is good for society. You need to be 55+ and looking to get involved in your community.
If you are interested, visit them online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.