Studio10 continues the United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with The Child Advocacy Center. Joe spoke with Executive Director Andy Wynne about the organization and why it is important to donate. When you support United Way of Southwest Alabama, you support The Child Advocacy Center and its other partner agencies.
The following information was provided by The Child Advocacy Center:
The Child Advocacy Center provides free services to children who have been sexually abused, sexually and/or severely physically abused. 28 professionals from 7 different agencies work together under 1 roof to provide healing services. The CAC is a partner with United Way of Southwest Alabama. Andy Wynne, Executive Director is the contact at 251-432-1101, the address is 1351 Springhill Ave. Mobile, Al. 36604. Appointment only by referral, web site is www.cacmobile.org, like us on Facebook.
