The Learning Tree is a nonprofit organization providing residential, educational and behavioral services to children and adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism in Mobile, Anniston, Auburn, Birmingham, Montgomery and Tallassee.
In Mobile, The Learning Tree operates a regional residential school, with 12 homes that provide each child with 24-hour care in a homelike setting that is suited to their unique and special needs, with their individualized educational services provided in a Learning Tree community school setting. In addition, The Learning Tree operates a behavioral center, Growing Independence Behavioral Services (GIBS). GIBS provides individual and small group applied behavior analysis services for pre-school and school-aged children with an autism diagnosis.
For more information, call 251-649-4420.
Address: 5459 Able Court, Mobile, AL 36693
Website: www.learning-tree.org
