We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with UCP of Mobile. It has been an integral part of the Mobile community for over 65 years. Throughout south and central Alabama, children and adults with a variety of disabilities turn to UCP for assistance. The agency provides services to over 700 families each month through programs such as: Early Intervention, Preschool, Speech/Occupational/Physical Therapy, Camp SMILE, the Adult Day Program and Supported Employment.
Address: 3058 Dauphin Square Connector, Mobile, AL 36607
Telephone: 251-479-4900
Website: ucpmobile.org
