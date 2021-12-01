Each year, 211 receives over 250,000 requests for transportation assistance. On average, 25% of those requests cannot be supported using existing community resources. Closing transportation gaps is critical for securing employment, accessing medical care, obtaining healthy food, and escaping emergencies and crises.
Ride United is a national transportation access initiative that leverages the strengths of United Ways, the 211 Network, and partners to address unmet transportation needs for individuals and families across the U.S.
Established in 2020, Ride United: Last Mile Delivery has served over 250 cities and towns and has provided more than 300,000 free deliveries of essential items such as food pantry boxes and meals.
United Way of Southwest Alabama launched Ride United in partnership with DoorDash and several of our local partner agencies. Currently UWSWA has 27 sites set up and several others are in the process of becoming pick- up sites. Nonprofits and faith-based organizations interested in participating in the program should contact Trista Stout-Walker from UWSWA at 251-433-3624 or twalker@uwswa.org
One of those is Dearborn YMCA. They work with United Way Ride United and Central Presbyterian Church to coordinate and access the delivery service for 21 seniors each month.
Individuals that have transportation barriers and need services, should call United Way 2-1-1 (888.421.1266)
