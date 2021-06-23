We continue our United Way of Southwest Alabama Safety Net Series with VIA.
This is a community center that provides health, fitness, and enrichment programs for seniors and their families. When VIA is fully open, they typically serve more than 12,000 people. During COVID-19, VIA moved a lot of activities outdoors and started virtual programs to help keep their seniors active. VIA Community Center looks forward a fun Summer with their staff and seniors!
For more information about VIA, visit this website. http://viamobile.org/
For more information about the United Way of Southwest Alabama visit:
