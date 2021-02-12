Tax season is here! Chelsey spoke with Brad Martin, VITA Program Coordinator, about how the program can help you. They will have a few locations across Mobile. If you would like to find a location nearest you visit their website!
The following information was provided by VITA:
The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals.
The VITA program has operated for over 50 years, offering free tax help to:
- People who generally make $57,000 or less
- Persons with disabilities; and
- Limited English-speaking taxpayers
who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.
In addition to VITA, the TCE program offers free tax help, particularly for those who are 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues unique to seniors.
While the IRS manages the VITA and TCE programs, the local VITA/TCE sites are managed by IRS partners and staffed by their volunteers who want to make a difference in their communities. The IRS-certified volunteers who provide tax counseling are often retired individuals associated with non-profit organizations that receive grants from the IRS.
VITA/TCE services are not only free, they are also a reliable and trusted source for preparing tax returns. All VITA/TCE volunteers who prepare returns must take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. This training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information. In addition to requiring volunteers to certify their knowledge of the tax laws, the IRS requires a quality review check for every return prepared at a VITA/TCE site prior to filing. Each filing season, tens of thousands of dedicated VITA/TCE volunteers prepare millions of federal and state returns. They also assist taxpayers with the preparation of thousands of Facilitated Self-Assistance returns.
The South Alabama Free E-file (SAFE) coalition is a group of nonprofit partners who work together to provide free tax preparation services at more than a dozen locations in Mobile and Washington counties. UWSWA leads the coalition and offers training and technical assistance to participating organizations as needed. United Way 2-1-1 will be provided a list of current locations in January and can refer callers to the nearest locations.
- You must bring Social Security cards for each person who will appear on your tax return, and picture ID for yourself (and your spouse if filing a joint return), as well as all tax related documents. Even if we prepared returns for you last year, these items are required.
- If you wish to have any refunds direct deposited into your bank account, bring routing and account number information as well.
- Masks will be required at all tax sites and must be worn at all times.
- Even if you have an appointment scheduled, if you wake up with COVID symptoms or need to quarantine for any reason, please cancel and reschedule when you are able. This is for the safety of our taxpayers as well as our volunteers who provide these services.
To make an appointment beginning on January 18,
- Call toll free 888.421.1266
- Or reserve an appointment online at http://taxes.uwswa.org
