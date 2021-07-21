The South Alabama Volunteer Lawyers Program (SAVLP) facilitates the provision of pro bono legal assistance by volunteer lawyers to low-income clients in Baldwin, Clarke, Mobile, and Washington Counties. More than 700 attorneys volunteer their time through SAVLP and assist clients in a wide range of civil matters, including but not limited to: credit access and collections defense, foreclosure defense, Chapter 7 bankruptcy, consumer finance, wage claims, collection of judgments, eviction defense and tenants’ rights, deeds and homeownership matters, guardianships and conservatorships, wills, powers of attorney, health care directives, small estates, name changes, adoptions, contracts, warranties, and certain family law issues.
South Alabama Volunteer Lawyers Program
Address: 118 N. Royal Street, Suite 402 Mobile, AL 36602
Telephone: (251) 438-1102
Website: www.savlp.org
