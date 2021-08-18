A charter member of Volunteers of America, VOASE provides services across Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. In addition to intellectual and developmental disabilities programs, VOASE serves veterans, low income seniors, children and youth, homeless, and people with addictive diseases and mental illness. VOASE is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit providers of quality, affordable housing; creating and managing low-income level housing for elderly, homeless veterans and people with disabilities.
VOA Southeast
Address: 1204 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, AL 36695
Telephone: (251) 300-3500
Website: www.voase.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.