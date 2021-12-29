The Washington County Dental and Vision Program provides limited dental and vision care for residents of Washington County who meet specific requirements.
DENTAL CARE
Dental services are any diagnostic, preventative, or corrective procedures administered by or under direct
supervision of an approved Dental Service Provider including the treatment of teeth and the associated structures of the oral cavity, oral injury, or oral impairment that may affect the oral or general health of the individual. The program will cover up to $750 per year per patient.
VISION CARE
Vision services are any diagnostic, preventative, or corrective procedures administered by or under the direct supervision of an approved Vision Service Provider. Recipients are authorized for one pair of glasses each calendar year if indicated by an examination, a one-year supply of disposable contact lenses, or a one-year supply of permanent contact lenses. The program will cover up to $300 per year for youth up to the age of 19. The program will cover up to $450 per year for adults.
Who Is Eligible?
· Full-time students in Washington County Public Schools through age 19
· Students who are home-schooled in Washington County through age 19
· County residents that have been approved to receive services from The Arc of Southwest Alabama
· Full-time residents of the Washington County Nursing Homes
· Participants in Washington County Senior Centers
· Residents approved for the Medicaid Waiver wait list
Applying does not guarantee coverage. Applicants must meet SNAP eligibility requirements to qualify.
HOW TO APPLY
Contact: Anna Waite
Dental & Vision Coordinator
P: 251-847-2946
Email: a.clark@webek12.org
Or
Contact: Jessica Odom
The Arc of Southwest Alabama
P: 251-847-2970, ext. 2
Email: jodom@arcofsouthwestal.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.