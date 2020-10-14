Virginia Guy, the Executive Director of the Drug Education Council, joined us on Studio10 to talk about the help the organization receives from the United way, as well as some upcoming events.
The Drug Education Council is a United Way partner agency providing prevention, intervention and recovery support services for individuals and families.
Red Ribbon Week is celebrated every in October. Students attending public and non-public schools throughout our community participate in this important drug prevention program.
October 24th is National Drug Take Back Day, an opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused and unwanted drugs.
https://www.facebook.com/DrugEducationCouncil
Twitter - @Drug_Education
