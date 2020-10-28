The following information was provided by Dumas Wesley:
The Dumas Wesley Community Center has been serving the community for 117 years. Dumas Wesley’s mission is to: Educate, Empower and Enrich the local community through collaborative programs of Christian service that provide for immediate human needs, strengthen family life, develop leadership and encourage personal responsibility.
We are proud to offer more than a dozen wrap-around services that include: a day program for senior citizens, meal delivery to homebound clients, transportation to vital health and wellness services for seniors, neighborhood outreach and advocacy, after-school supervision/programming and summer recreation for at-risk youth, transitional housing for homeless families, nutrition education for home daycare providers, a food pantry, immigration services and a Christmas Toy Store.
Responding to the COVID-19 Pandemic
Since the pandemic began, Dumas Wesley's most vulnerable populations have been disproportionately impacted. On March 17, Dumas Wesley began serving alongside our community on the front lines, providing essential programs and services to seniors, at-risk youth and homeless families.
Seven month snapshot, Dumas Wesley has:
- delivered 10,068 meals to 56 at-risk, homebound seniors;
- conducted 1,451 well checks, weekly, for 73 senior citizens at risk of social isolation;
- offered over 200 tutoring hours for 40 school-age children;
- provided 120 meals beginning September 28th for at-risk youth;
- provided 8,351 bed nights for 87 homeless families;
- doubled weekly case management sessions to conduct 733 individual crisis prevention sessions for homeless residents in shelter; and
- provided 28 weeks’ worth of life skills lessons for each head-of-household in shelter.
20 Days • $20.00 • 2020 Challenge!
The economic fallout from this pandemic has resulted in a 1000% increase in people seeking assistance for basic social services. That’s why your support of the Dumas Wesley Community Center is especially important-now more than ever. Because our annual Plane Pull was postponed this year, we’ve created a new and exciting way for you and our community partners to get involved with our mission–so we’re presenting our first ever online fundraiser! Your support will go a long way toward subsidizing our essential programs and families in need during this health and economic crisis.
Dates: October 12, 2020 through October 31, 2020 (20 Days!)
Donate: Visit www.dumaswesley.org to make a donation (suggested minimum of $20.00)!
Sponsorships: Donate $2,020 and receive unique recognition in social media posts along with your company logo and name on the fundraising page.
Please contact Joni Hendee at jhendee@dumaswesley.org to submit your logo or for additional information regarding sponsorships or the campaign.
Please follow our social media handles: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.