November is is National Epilepsy Awareness Month! Sara Franklin the Executive Director of Epilepsy Foundation Alabama joined us on Studio10 to talk about their partnership with United Way, the foundation in general, and some upcoming events.
Epilepsy Foundation Alabama is leading the fight to END EPILEPSY in Alabama by connecting people to treatment, support and resources; leading advocacy efforts; funding innovative research and the training of specialists; and educating the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid.
Facts about epilepsy:
1 in 10 people will have a seizure within their lifetime
1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy within their lifetime
54,000 people live with epilepsy in the state of Ala.
Statewide Virtual Walk to END EPILEPSY
Nov. 7 at 9:30 a.m. CST via Zoom
Register: www.walktoendepilepsy.org/birmingham
•Wear your purple, make signs for the person you’re walking for, and watch the presentation from your couch!
•After the Zoom presentation concludes, walk in your neighborhood at a time convenient for you later that day and email us pictures that we can share on social media!
Free seizure recognition and first-aid certification for the general public, school personnel and school nurses
Sign up: www.epilepsy.com/firstaid
•Since 1 in 10 people will have a seizure at some point in their lives, we want people in Alabama to know how to help someone should they see them have a seizure. We encourage everyone to sign up for our free seizure first aid certification course at a time that works for them at www.epilepsy.com/firstaid.
Website: www.epilepsyalabama.org
Contact: 205-453-8205; alabama@efa.org
