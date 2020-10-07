Tonie Ann Torrans, Penelope House Executive Director, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about important events in the month of October.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A Domestic Violence Awareness display will be at Government Plaza Oct. 1-16, 2020 and Mobile Regional Airport Oct. 19-31, 2020.
October 10th is a big day! You can take part in Bon Voyage to Domestic Violence on the Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise!
Luncheon cruise- board 12noon-12:30pm, lunch from Dauphin's, virtual speaker Mike Dow, music, free photo booth sponsored by Law Firm of C. Zackery Moore, cash bar, and special giveaways! The cost is $100.00 per ticket. You can purchase tickets via Penelope House website or call 251-342-2809.
