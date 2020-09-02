Dr. Tony Waldrop, President of the University of South Alabama, is so excited for the United Way of Southwest Alabama Kickoff Campaign! The University of South Alabama is the Spirit of the Gulf Coast Winner this year. Watch the clip above for more information!
How to give
- Visit www.uwswa.org
- Text GiveUnited20 to 41444 and follow the directions you receive in response
- Call 251.433.3624
- Your donations change lives and save lives
