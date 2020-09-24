Local churches and residents in North Mobile are hosting a Community Day of Prayer this weekend! You can join them on September 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. in Satsuma Baldwin Square.
This event will include a prayer walk from Baldwin Square to Satsuma High School and back. Drinks and snacks will be provided as well as music and prayer. They ask that you wear a mask and bring a chair.
For more information, visit them online.
