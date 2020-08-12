The following information has been provided by Mobile County Commission:
“Census 2020 ‘Drop Everything, Get Counted Day’ is Wednesday, August 12, statewide,” said Mobile County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood. “We are asking that Mobile County business owners set aside time for their employees to participate in the survey if they have not already done so by completing it during that workday.”
“It takes less than ten minutes,” Commissioner Connie Hudson added, “but the impact will last for the next ten years. We are encouraging all business owners in Mobile County to ask their employees to participate that day because it affects our healthcare, food, education, roads and bridges, Congressional representation and more.”
“The deadline for gathering the 2020 Census survey results has been moved up a month earlier to September 30,” Commissioner Jerry Carl said, “so we have less time than we thought to get the results in for Mobile County. We need everyone to make this a priority.”
“Residents may fill out the census online at www.my2020census.gov or it can be done by phone at 844330-2020, or by mail,” said Commissioner Hudson.
“For those who have not responded, Census Bureau workers will begin the week of August 11 doing field work on a door-to-door initiative to gather survey information,” Commissioner Ludgood added. “So we encourage every business in Mobile County to take on the challenge of getting your employees to respond now.” Federal Census Bureau workers will be adhering to all rules of social distancing and face coverings when calling on Mobile County residents.
“We need everyone to motivate others to participate and carry the ball over the finish line,” Commissioner Carl said. The information is used only on a collective basis in order to compile the numbers of individuals Mobile County is serving.”
