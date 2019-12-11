Exciting news for Studio 10 co-host Chelsey- she's getting married! Her fiance Johnny Sklopan popped the question last night in Fairhope.
It was a special surprise, as Chelsey thought she was headed to shoot a segment for Studio 10. Instead, when she arrived at The Balcony on Church Street, Johnny was waiting to get down on one knee. The newly-engaged couple gathered afterward to celebrate their happy milestone with family and friends.
Chelsey and Joe discussed the sweet proposal this morning on Studio 10. Watch the video to see the pictures and get Chelsey's reaction.
Chelsey wants to thank everyone at The Balcony on Church Street, Faraday Photography, her family, friends and co-workers for helping pull off the big surprise.
Congratulations and best wishes to Chelsey and Johnny!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.