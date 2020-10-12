The following information was provided by North Baldwin Infirmary:
People who have had COVID-19 can help save the lives of others by donating plasma. LifeSouth's bloodmobile will be on the campus of North Baldwin Infirmary on Oct. 13 and 14 for this event. Call 251-239-2496 for an appointment (appointments are required). Qualifying donors will receive a free flu voucher and a special gift courtesy of the North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation.
Be a COVID hero!
North Baldwin Infirmary Foundation has a Facebook event post for the convalescent plasma drive. The event is also posted on the North Baldwin Infirmary page.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 251-239-2496.
