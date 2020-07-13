A new food truck is in Mobile and it is so sweet! Frozen Amigos is bringing you authentic Mexican treats to cool down in the Alabama heat. This family owned business strives to serve you delicious popsicles and culture! They specialize in Paletas which is a Mexican-style ice pop.
They are mainly made from fruit, water and sugar. Traditional flavors are strawberry, mango, and lime, to name a few. There are also other flavors like chocolate, vanilla, and more.
Visit Frozen Amigos on Facebook for more information!
251-298-7688
