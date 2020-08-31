Courtney Hilley Design has produced a slow-fashion namesake line of linen clothes and silk wraps, created in the name of sustainability and staying cool in the coastal heat. They like to think of this line as a subtropical woman’s uniform.
Courtney stated, "We use luxury-grade linen that is carefully and ethically sourced in Ukraine, and I’ve designed these pieces intentionally for air flow, cool comfort, and heavy use in the multi-seasonal southern heat."
All pieces are designed by Courtney Hilley, and then produced by a small and wonderful team of women in Ukraine, known as Kidphilosophy.
A unique feature on many of their pieces is adjustability without sacrificing a flattering design. These pieces will ebb and flow with the inevitable growth of a woman’s body, so you can continue to feel great about how you look over the years.
In addition to the linen clothes, she sells raw silk Furoshiki wraps, to be folded and used as purses, carry bags, reusable gift wrapping, and so much more. More info on Furoshiki and where it comes from, as well as all products and a weekly lifestyle blog can be found on her website, www.courtneyhilley.com.
Currently, the line is for sale only on the website,www.courtneyhilley.com, but they will be having pop-ups soon in Mobile, Fairhope, and Birmingham, so follow them on Social Media and sign up for our email newsletter on the website to follow those date announcements!
Courtney Hilley Clothing
Location: Currently operating online at www.courtneyhilley.com and by pop-ups.
Follow online on FB: facebook.com/courtneyhilleyclothing, Insta: @courtneyhilley, and sign up for the weekly newsletter on the website
