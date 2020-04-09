Dr. Adrian DiVittorio with Diagnostic & Medical Clinic joined Chelsey via Skype to talk about COVID-19 in our area. He explained the importance of washing your hands, following CDC guidelines and staying home. For more information about how to stop the spread of COVID-19, watch the clip above. 

Be sure to visit Diagnostic & Medical Clinic online!

**Hours of operations may change due to COVID-19**

MAIN: (251) 435-1200

TOLL FREE: 1-866-362-9355

 

MOBILE

1700 Springhill Ave.

Mobile, AL 36604

251-435-1200

Office Hours: 8 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Lab Hours: 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

X-ray Hours: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

WEST MOBILE

831-C Hillcrest Rd.

Mobile, AL 36695

251-633-4949

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - noon

Lab Hours: 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

EASTERN SHORE

Infirmary-Eastern Shore

7101 U.S. Highway 90, Suite 104

Daphne, AL 36526

251-625-8223

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lab Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

SARALAND

Northside Clinic

95 Shell St., Building A

Saraland, AL 36571

251-675-4733

Office hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon

Lab Hours: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Diagnostic & Medical also provides cardiology services at the following locations:

BAY MINETTE

2000 McMillan Ave.

Bay Minette, AL 36507

251-435-1200

THOMASVILLE

33650 Highway 43, Suite 300

Thomasville, Alabama 36784

251-435-1200

MONROEVILLE

305 Whetstone Street

Monroeville, Alabama 36430

251-435-1200

Diagnostic & Medical also provides pulmonary and cardiology services at the following location:

GROVE HILL

297 A South Jackson St.

Grove Hill, Alabama 36451

251-435-1200

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.