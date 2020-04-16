The following information was provided by GulfQuest:
"Each week we have a variety of Gulf and maritime-related content offered each day cross our various social media platforms- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Monday's we are posting 3-5 minute mini-lectures, from our popular Ocean Planet exhibit and a few other exhibits found at GulfQuest. Tuesday's we are posting maritime-themed arts and crafts videos that kids and parents can do together at home. Wednesday's we are doing live science experiments and lessons for children on Facebook Live. Thursday's we have virtual trivia from 8-11 pm across all platforms, with winners receiving a variety of prizes. On Friday we like to post simple videos or photos of boats passing through the port, along with brief descriptions of what they are like. Then, on Saturday we have a quick, compilation video of our employees explaining how common phrases like "toe the line" have origins in sea slang. You might be surprised at what you learn in those videos! We also share educational maritime-related articles that might interest the public."
You can find us across all social media platforms- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and we will be launching a Youtube channel in the coming days."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.