Check out these delicious burgers from Chef Nino at Rouses! These are perfect for your next gameday. Be sure to visit your local Rouses for great products and service. For more information, visit them online.
CUBAN BURGERS
Makes 6-8 servings
WHAT YOU WILL NEED
2 pounds ground pork
2 cups finely chopped fresh pineapple
¼ cup finely chopped cilantro
6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tablespoon lime zest (use a Microplane grater)
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon granulated onion
1 teaspoon sea salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
1½ cups Italian bread crumbs
2 tablespoons milk
1 small onion, grated
2 large eggs
4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil
8 hamburger buns
HOW TO PREP
Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit.
In a medium mixing bowl combine pineapple, cilantro, chopped garlic, lime zest, cumin, granulated garlic and onion, salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne pepper (if using), and mix completely.
Now add bread crumbs, milk, grated onion and eggs to the spice mixture, and mix completely.
Add ground pork and mix completely.
Divide mixture into 8 equal portions; shape them into 8 patties.
In a large skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.
Transfer browned patties to a 9" x 13" baking dish, and place the pan in the preheated oven.
Bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reads 155° Fahrenheit on a meat thermometer.
Serve burger patties on hamburger buns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.