With COVID-19, it can be hard to bring home your favorite meals. Stevie’s Kitchen is still open for you to grab lunch on the go, bring a casserole home for dinner or eat a delicious piece of homemade pie! Although you cannot dine inside, Stevie’s Kitchen allows you to pick up your food in a safe and quick manner. Catering is available for your next get-together after quarantine so be sure to keep them in mind! You can find this delicious spot in the BB&T building at 41 W I-65 Service Rd. N #150 Mobile, Al. 36608. Grab your delicious food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information call them at (251) 287-2793 or visit their website!
Curbside Dining with Stevie’s Kitchen!
- Chelsey Sayasane
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Chelsey Sayasane
