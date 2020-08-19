Keeping your family organized and on the same schedule is a tough task, especially when school is in session. Whether your kids are going back to in-person learning or virtual learning, organization will be key. That's where the Cozi app comes in handy. Jillian Lopez shares why this app is a must-have in every household.
Download Cozi in the Apple App Store or Google Play store.
Cozi is owned by the parent company of Fox10, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.