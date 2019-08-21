Dance Without Limits “Cool Club Cookout”
Dance Without Limits Foundation provides the recreational fun of dance, yoga, and other activities to children and adults with special needs. This fun fundraiser will help purchase equipment and provide scholarships to those who need them. You can eat all the barbeque you want, experience live entertainment and get two drink tickets for just $30. All ages are invited! This will benefit the Dance Without Limits Foundation and help them purchase the equipment they need to learn and have fun! Visit their Facebook page for more information.
Details include:
When: Friday, August 23, 2019
Admission: $30
Where: Moes Original Bar B Que Downtown, Mobile
Hours: 6:30 p.m.
