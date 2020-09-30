The following information was provided by Daryl Myers:
Daryl Myers is a U.S. Marine from Mobile, AL that turned his barracks room in Okinawa Japan into a recording studio and made his first album. He has performed for veterans on several bases in Japan and in the U.S.
It's been a few years since Daryl released his Album "Solid Gold" and new music, but he's back at it now. Daryl said, “it’s funny how life can get in the way sometimes, but better late than never though, right?”
His first new single "Breaking Point" was released Sept 1! It has the vibe and sound of Kings of Leon meets Pink Floyd. It speaks to people who are struggling with depression, anxiety, PTSD or recovery from abuse. Mental health is important to him as he has family and fellow veteran friends who struggle with these illnesses. He says, "while this song may not have any hard answers as to how to fix the problems, it is a way for someone who suffers from any of these issues to share how they feel and to at least start a discussion." Daryl also says, " I especially want this song to convey a message of hope and spotlight Mental Health Awareness.” He feels that the stigma associated with mental illness leads to feelings of hopelessness, loneliness, and abandonment, which causes further deterioration.
He will be releasing a couple more singles soon, but the next major project will be Nov 10, the Marine Corps Birthday. It will be a tribute to his fellow Devil Dogs. "I’ll be asking for donations for the song download and all proceeds will go to a local Veteran’s charity" says Myers.
You can find out more at darylmyersmusic.com or look Daryl up on all the social media networks and YouTube under Daryl Myers Music. His music is also available anywhere you stream music.
If you or someone you know need help please call 1-800-442-Hope.
@darylmyersmusic on all social media and YouTube
