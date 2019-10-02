The 9th Annual Dauphin Island Art Trail is coming up! Over 40 artists will be at 12 business locations throughout Dauphin Island. Artists, Dena McKee and Joe Sheffield joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the fun family-friendly event. The Art Trail is sponsored by the Dauphin Island Chamber of Commerce and coordinated by Art Does It.
It will all take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and there is no charge. For more information, contact Regina Kollegger at regina@artdoesit.com.
