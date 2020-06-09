Mobile is lucky enough to have two teachers qualify for Alabama State Teacher of the Year! Michelle Wade from Saraland City Schools and David Dai from Mobile County Schools are two outstanding teachers! Dai, a math teacher at Alma Bryant High School, has worked hard to become the educator he is. He says it is more than a job and it is an honor to teach at the high school he learned so much from.
David says he is excited to see where this journey leads and believes that all teachers who qualified are deserving.
