The following information was provided by Greene & Phillips:
No one expected the damage that Hurricane Sally would leave behind. Flooding, trees down, and debris are just a few things that Gulf Coast residents experienced. In the aftermath of such a storm, it’s important to know what critical steps to take to ensure that your property is protected, and that you are fairly compensated for damages. Here to give us some insight, is Attorney David Greene with Greene & Phillips.
David, if someone has experienced hurricane damage, what is the first thing they should do?
- Cover up and protect/secure damaged property
- Insurance company will use any reason not to pay you
What about keeping records of what was damaged?
- This is extremely important
- Take lots of photos (inside AND outside)
- Keep digital and printed copies of photos
How soon should you file your insurance claim?
- ASAP – they will look for any reason not to pay
- Meet with a disaster relief claims attorney to ensure fair compensation
If someone has a hurricane damage and wants to file a claim, or has further questions, how can they reach you?
- They can call us anytime at 300-2000, or come by our office. They can also visit our website at www.greenephillips.com.
