You can now help keep our area cleaner with the help of Mobile Bay Keeper! The group is offering DIY Litter Cleanup Kits and DIY Apple Snail Roundup supplies. Last year, Mobile Baykeeper collected 4,165 pounds of litter and removed 8,210 apple snails from local waterways. That was with the help over more than 2,000 volunteers. Since Alabama re-opened for recreation during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Mobile Baykeeper says there has been a huge spike in litter. Not only does it flow down our storm drains and damage our beautiful waterways (and the industries that rely on them), but it costs taxpayers too. In 2017 alone, ALDOT said it spent $6.8 million to clean up trash on roadways across Alabama.
Be sure to get you DIY kit and help clean our area one kit at a time!
For more information, visit them on Facebook!
