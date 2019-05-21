The Mobile County Sheriff's office is committed to keeping you safe! Sheriff Sam Cochran from the department stopped by the studio to talk with Chelsey about major issues the city has recently seen and listed a few tips on how to prevent becoming a victim of a crime.
One of the most popular crimes that the City of Mobile has experienced is stolen weapons. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office encourages you lock your vehicle always. Sheriff Cochran explained the importance of registering your weapon is. He said that just snapping a photo of your weapon and its number can save you, and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, time and increases the likelihood of catching that criminal.
For further questions, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff's Office at (251) 574-2423 or on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.