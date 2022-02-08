The IRS has begun accepting tax returns for 2021. That means scammers are working hard to steal from taxpayers. We have two types of scams that we want everyone to be aware of:
Tax Identity Theft
What is it?
Your personal information is stolen for a fraudulent refund. More specifically, tax identity theft can involve:
- filing a tax return using another person’s Social Security number,
- claiming someone else's children as dependents, or
- claiming a tax refund using a deceased taxpayer's information.
Your personal information can be stolen in a number of ways, including theft of mail or tax returns, corrupt tax preparation services, or phony emails from imposters.
What to do?
To avoid tax identity theft:
- Do your tax return as early in the tax season as possible before the scammers beat you to it.
- Don't give out personal information unless you know who's asking for it and why they need it.
- Do shred personal and financial documents.
- Do know your tax preparer.
- Do check the status of your refund after filing at irs.gov/Refunds.
IRS IMPOSTER SCAM
What is it?
An intimidating and sophisticated phone scam, callers claim to be IRS employees, and say you owe taxes. They might also:
- threaten to arrest you if you don't pay immediately
- know all or part of your Social Security number
- rig caller ID to make it look like the call is from the IRS, or
- tell you to put the money on a prepaid debit card and tell them the card number.
What to do?
Know that the IRS does NOT:
- call to demand immediate payment about taxes owed without first sending you a letter by mail,
- ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone, or demand payment by wire service or gift cards,
- threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement to arrest you for nonpayment.
For more information to protect yourself during tax season, visit irs.gov, or AARP Fraud Watch Network at aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.
