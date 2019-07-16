Summer vacation is still in full swing but it’s never too early to plan for the new school year. From crayons and notebooks to clothes and computers, getting your children ready for class can really add up. Sheamon McCants with Navigator Credit Union has some ways you can save.
Check your child’s backpack first
Before heading to the store, pull out your child’s backpack and empty it out. You’ll be surprised how many items you’ll discover that still have plenty of life left. Things like erasers, pencils, pens, paper and notebooks don’t have shelf life.
Avoid cartoon characters
A great way to save is avoid falling for the cartoon characters that adorn items like pencils, backpacks, lunch bags, binders and notepads. They’re typically 20-30% more expensive than items with no characters on them. If your child absolutely has to have a certain cartoon character, buy some stickers and let them decorate it themselves.
Look for special back-to-school sales and offers
Write out your shopping list and scour the sale papers for the best deals. Once done, take your list and flyers to one store and ask for a price match. Keep in mind, many big box stores will match the price as long as they carry the same brand. It’s a terrific way to be able to shop at a single store and get the best price in town on school supplies.
Be on the lookout for special back-to-school offers from financial institutions. Navigator offers Members a $1,000 loan to help with your back-to-school needs. If you’re interested, stop by any Branch or call the Member Contact Center at 800-344-3281 for more information.
Take advantage of sales tax holidays
Take advantage of sales tax holidays. Alabama’s 14th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, and ends at midnight Sunday, July 21, 2019, giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing free of the state’s four percent sales tax. Many municipalities are also waiving sales tax during that period. Click here for a quick reference sheet (https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/STHolidayQuickRefSheet19.pdf) on what is included in the sales tax holiday.
There are changes to Mississippi’s annual sales tax holiday set for Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. This year, it includes school supplies. During the holiday period, sales tax is not due on the sale of clothing, shoes, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100. For a full list, click here (https://www.dor.ms.gov/Business/Documents/2019%20Sales%20Tax%20Holiday.pdf).
About Navigator Credit Union
Navigator has been serving the Gulf Coast for 80 years. In 1939, the credit union began offering savings accounts and loans to local shipyard workers who, until then, did not have access to financial services. Today, Navigator is a full-service financial institution offering innovative financial services such Save’N Up Debit card savings program and Credit Builder Loans, as well as interest-bearing checking accounts, high-yield savings plans, unlimited rewards credit cards, mortgage services, competitive vehicle loans, retirement planning and more. Visit navigatorcu.org or call 800-344-3281 for additional information.
