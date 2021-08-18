If you're looking for a job, Buffalo Rock in Pensacola is hiring! They are also hosting a job fair this Saturday. Below is a list of information about the fair and questions and answers provided by Buffalo Rock.
What open positions are you looking to hire?
Delivery Merchandisers, Account Merchandisers and Warehouse Support and Pickers
Are there any requirements of those jobs? (Class A CDL license, certifications?)
We need Class A Drivers Warehouse and AM’s do not require a High School Diploma.
Are there any special details pertaining to certain positions?
Sign-on bonus, part-time options, 4 day work week Sign on bonus for all positions receive a $1,250 hiring incentive. DM’s receive an additional $1,000 after their first 30 days.
Does an attendee need to apply online before visiting the career fair?
If they can apply online prior to coming in at www.buffalorockrock.com/careers if not, we will have them complete when they attend.
What makes Buffalo Rock a great place to work?
We are a family owned business, and just celebrated 120 years as Buffalo Rock. We all work as a team no matter what department you are in. We also have great benefits from Health, Dental and vision, but PTO starting from Day 1.
Buffalo Rock Job Fair
August 21 (9am-2pm)
8801 Grow Drive
Pensacola, FL 32514
