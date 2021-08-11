Join Buffalo Rock's winning team! Joey Peterson from Buffalo Rock joined us on Studio10 to talk about employment hiring and benefits for the Buffalo Rock Company. Also, a Buffalo Rock job fair is coming up this Saturday.

Buffalo Rock

$1,250 Hiring Bonus

Paid days off, starting day one

Benefits - Insurance and 401k

Career Fair

August 14th, 2021

9am to 2pm

2100 Michigan Ave.

Mobile, AL 36615

www.buffalorock.com/careers

*Buffalo Rock Company is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer (minorities/females/veterans/disability).

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.