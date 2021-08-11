Join Buffalo Rock's winning team! Joey Peterson from Buffalo Rock joined us on Studio10 to talk about employment hiring and benefits for the Buffalo Rock Company. Also, a Buffalo Rock job fair is coming up this Saturday.
Buffalo Rock
$1,250 Hiring Bonus
Paid days off, starting day one
Benefits - Insurance and 401k
Career Fair
August 14th, 2021
9am to 2pm
2100 Michigan Ave.
Mobile, AL 36615
*Buffalo Rock Company is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer (minorities/females/veterans/disability).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.