John McMillan, Treasurer for the State of Alabama, joined us on Studio10 to discuss the state's College Counts 529 Fund.
CollegeCounts 529 is Alabama's college savings plan that has been designed to help Alabama families invest for the continually rising cost of college. Click on the video link to hear more.
For all the information you need, including how to enroll, visit:
