The following information was provided by LSA Tax Services:
January and February are a time where Legal Services Alabama attorneys offer resources for low-income people managing their taxes.
Low-income tax payer clinics will be scheduled to happen digitally, with some appearing on social media channels like Facebook.
We will also be providing videos with captions for greater accessibility.
Legal Services Alabama (LSA) offers many free civil legal aid services that support low-income people struggling to make ends meet and stay housed.
LSA operates across all 67 counties and is the only non-profit law firm providing free civil legal assistance to low-income Alabamians.
To receive further info or schedule an interview with an LSA attorney who presents Low-Income Tax Payer Clinics, contact Communications Coordinator Johnna Jackson at jjackson@alsp.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.