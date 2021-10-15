Studio10 continues to help you avoid scams. Sheamon McCants, Regional Branch Administrator with Navigator Credit Union joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with tips.
Financial institutions along the Gulf Coast are reporting a rise in spoofing scams. Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display.
Scammers often use it to make it appear a call is coming from a local number or a company you
trust like your financial institution. If you pick up, they’re try to gain valuable personal information to commit fraud. The best way to prevent from becoming a victim is to never give out your personal information
including your bank account’s PIN or password. If you’re ever in doubt whether the person calling is a scammer, hang up and call your financial institution directly.
Navigator Credit Union also have these tips to help you protect yourself:
- Don't answer calls from unknown numbers. If you answer such a call, hang up immediately.
- If you answer the phone and the caller - or a recording - asks you to hit a button to stop getting the calls, you should just hang up. Scammers often use this trick to identify potential targets.
- Do not respond to any questions, especially those that can be answered with "Yes" or "No."
- Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.
- If you think you've been the victim of a spoofing scam, you can file a complaint with the FCC.
Visit this website for more information.
