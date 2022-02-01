Did you resolve to save money this year? If so, you’re not alone. Saving money is one of the most popular New Year’s financial resolutions. Navigator Credit Union has five things you can do to help meet your goals.
Pay yourself first
Treat saving like a bill and pay yourself first every month or each paycheck. Then, make the process automatic so there’s no risk of forgetting or putting it off. If you’re paid via direct deposit, see if your employer can deposit a portion of your paycheck into a savings account. Otherwise, you can always establish automatic transfers from your checking account to a savings account of your choice.
Want to jump-start your savings plan? Ask about Navigator’s 1st Nvestor CD. It allows you to earn higher interest on your savings without requiring a large opening balance.
Drop the extra subscriptions
Take a look at your subscriptions and drop any that you don’t use. For instance, if you have two show or music streaming service subscriptions consider cutting down to just one. If you’re signed up for monthly beauty/treat boxes or meal planning kits, consider if the price tag is worth what you use and like. This also goes for any magazines you may be subscribed to as well.
Make a shopping list
Before you go shopping, make a list and stick to it. A list helps you avoid impulse buys, especially at the grocery store. And, don’t go grocery shopping when you’re hungry. Studies have shown people buy more on an empty stomach.
Evaluate your credit cards
The new year is a great time to evaluate your credit cards. If you carry a balance on a high-interest department store or bank issued credit card, consider transferring the balance to a credit card that offers lower interest rates and fewer fees. For a limited time, Navigator is offering 1.99% APR on balance transfers for six months with the Navigator Platinum Rewards card. Plus, you’ll pay no balance transfer fee, no annual fee and no cash advance fees. You’ll also earn reward points you can redeem on thousands of items - even cash.
Set up smartphone alerts
Set up smartphone alerts so you never miss a bill payment. Late payments can hurt your budget and possibly your credit score. With Navigator’s eAlerts, you can also get notified when your account balance is low, a direct deposit is received, an automatic withdrawal is posted and more.
